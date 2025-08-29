Barrow County elementary school hosts multi-agency training exercise

In Barrow County, a multi-agency training exercise was conducted at Holsenbeck Elementary School on Friday morning from 7AM until noon.

The training exercise was held during a scheduled teacher planning day.

Nicole Vallus with the Barrow County School System says the exercise is being done to help the city, county, and school system be better prepared in the event of an emergency.

Vallus said they hope to see how the different departments will work together, as well as with the outside agencies and the school staff as well. “They are able to see what would happen in the event of any kind of emergency,” Vallus said.

She says the goal is to expand the training program, or at least videos on emergency preparedness, to other schools within the district.

These training exercises and programs are not unwarranted as parents concerns about school safety are increasing.

The latest Gallup poll showed more than 40% of parents are concerned for their kid’s physical safety at school.

The survey was conducted before Wednesday’s shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school that killed two children and injured 18 others.

The findings show that concerns about school safety have not been this high since March 2001.