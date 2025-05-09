Local

Balloon release scheduled to honor girl killed when tree fell on Atlanta home

A’erica Shukai Dixon (Family of A’erica Shukai Dixon)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — A balloon release is scheduled on Friday evening in memory of a 10-year-old girl who died after a tree fell onto her family’s home in southwest Atlanta last week.

A’erica Shukai Dixon died when a tree fell onto a home during storms last weekend.

Dixon was one of six people inside the house on Mims Street in southwest Atlanta when the tree fell onto the home. Dixon’s mother and grandmother were also hospitalized.

Family and friends are expected to gather at the Vine City Park at 7 p.m. to honor Dixon.

Attendees are asked to wear purple or white, which were Dixon’s favorite colors. Attendees are also asked to bring candles and balloons.

