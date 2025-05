ATLANTA — A 10-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell onto her Atlanta home as storms moved through the metro Atlanta area.

According to Atlanta fire officials, a tree fell onto a home on Mims Street near MLK Jr. around 3 a.m.

The child’s mother and grandmother were also rushed to the hospital. The current extent of their injuries are unknown.

The girl’s identity has not been released.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide additional support to the family, officials add.