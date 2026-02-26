Local

Baby boy found safe in metro Atlanta after amber alert, father faces charges

By WSB Radio News Staff
Amber Alert - Levi's Call Georgia Rafael Aguilar Rubio, 1 year old, is missing and believed to be in extreme danger, officials said.
BARROW COUNTY, GA — A nine-month old Barrow County boy who was reported missing has been found safe in DeKalb County, according to officials.

An Amber Alert was issued for nine-month-old Rafael Rubio. Deputies learned that the child’s father, 20-year-old Cesar Martinez, had transported the boy to DeKalb County.

Deputies later tracked Martinez to DeKalb County.

He was later arrested and charged with simple battery and interference with custody.

“We appreciate the assistance of our partnering agencies and the swift efforts of all personnel involved. This case remains under active investigation,” Barrow County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

