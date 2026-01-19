Avis rental car workers rally at Atlanta airport calling for better pay and conditions

ATLANTA — Avis rental car workers are rallying Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, calling for higher wages and improved working conditions.

Workers begin gathering around 9 a.m. Union leaders stress this is not a strike, but a rally aimed at raising awareness ahead of upcoming negotiations. Chuck Stiles with Teamsters Local 528 in Jonesboro says the demonstration is meant to send a message from what he calls the busiest and richest airport in the world.

“We’re trying to get a message out in the richest airport, the busiest airport in the world, that this company is paying starvation wages,” Stiles says.

Stiles says starting pay for Avis rental car workers at the airport is $11.50 an hour, which he calls inadequate for workers trying to make ends meet.

According to Stiles, some employees are working multiple jobs just to cover basic expenses.

“Workers are working two and in some cases three jobs just to pay the bills,” he says.

Stiles says the rally is meant to raise awareness ahead of negotiations between Avis and the Teamsters set to resume late next month.

“This is not a strike,” Stiles says. “It’s about better pay, better working conditions, and of course, respect on the job.”

Stiles says workers chose to rally during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to draw attention to their concerns ahead of negotiations later next month.

“We thought it was symbolic being King week and that Dr. King was always fighting for workers’ injustice and we see that at Avis at the world’s busiest airport,” he says.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.