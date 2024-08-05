Average gas price in Georgia declines as Hurricane Debby approaches

ATLANTA — The average gas price in Georgia has declined at the pumps compared to a week ago, according to data from AAA.

Georgians are paying an average price of $3.28 per gallon of unleaded gas as of Monday. The state average is five cents less than a week ago.

As of Monday, it costs Georgia drivers an average of $49.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. This is a total of $6 cheaper than a year ago.

AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waters says the ongoing hurricane season is expected to impact prices at the pump.

“Georgia drivers continue to see relief at the pumps despite a possible storm approaching,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Gas prices may ebb and flow until we get beyond hurricane season and its threats to Gulf Coast oil and gas production and refining.”

The national average also decreased in the last week, dropping to $3.47.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.36), Brunswick ($3.35), and Atlanta ($3.31). While the least expensive Georgia markets are are Rome ($3.16), Dalton ($3.14), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.10).



