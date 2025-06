CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities continue searching for a possible missing boater on Lake Allatoona on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Lake Allatoona after reports about an empty boat spinning circles in the lake around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews were able to stop the boat, however, they do not know if the owner is in the water or was able to swim back to shore.

The identity of the missing boater was not released by police.