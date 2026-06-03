Authorities release new photos of armed and dangerous MARTA stabbing suspect

ATLANTA — MARTA Police and Crime Stoppers Atlanta have released new surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at the Georgia State MARTA Station.

Investigators say the stabbing happened on May 24 at around 1:30 p.m. The victim was stabbed repeatedly and was taken to a hospital. Police say the victim survived.

Authorities have issued a “Be On The Lookout” alert for the suspect and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators are warning the public not to approach the suspect if he is seen and instead contact police.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

This is not the only stabbing MARTA Police have investigated in recent weeks.

Authorities say 66-year-old Margaret Swan was attacked while riding a northbound train on May 30. Police later arrested 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews, who faces charges in her death.