Man accused of deadly MARTA train stabbing faces federal charges

ATLANTA — A 25-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman aboard a MARTA train in Atlanta is now facing federal charges tied to violence on a mass transportation system.

Officials say John Elijah Matthews is charged with committing an act of violence causing death on a mass transportation system after he allegedly stabbed 66-year-old Margaret Swan aboard a MARTA train last weekend.

Prosecutors say surveillance video inside the train allegedly shows Matthews standing next to Swan, who was seated near a train door and looking at her phone, before the attack occurred.

Officials say Matthews is accused of pulling a folding knife from his pocket and stabbing Swan multiple times as she tried to defend herself. Officials said other passengers exited the train and called for help.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said Swan’s death has had a devastating impact on the community.

“Margaret Swan was a beloved great-grandmother who was brutally killed in an unprovoked act of senseless violence. Her loss deeply affects her family, friends, and our entire community,” he said.

Hertzberg also said the case takes on added urgency as major events bring many visitors to Atlanta.

“With many people visiting Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup this month, the public deserves to travel free from fear of a violent attack,” he said.

“We will not tolerate murder and mayhem on MARTA, and anyone who uses a dangerous weapon to seriously injure or kill on public transportation may face swift and unrelenting federal prosecution,” Hertzberg added.

FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham said public transit must remain safe for riders.

“Using Atlanta’s train system should be safe and free of violence,” Graham said. “Margaret Swan was an innocent woman simply trying to get to her destination. My hope is these charges will bring justice for her and her family. This crime also impacts everyone who relies on mass transportation to move about their daily lives.”

MARTA said in a previous statement that the agency remains committed to rider safety and rapid response to incidents, noting it has 12,000 security cameras and a dedicated police force of 280 officers.

Officials say Matthews waived a bond hearing that was scheduled for Monday morning.