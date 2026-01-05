Local

Authorities need help finding missing 79-year-old metro Atlanta woman with dementia

By Miles Montgomery
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Authorities in DeKalb County have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

DeKalb County police say Ernestine Merrit was last seen on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. leaving her home on the 2400 block of Yolanda Trail.

Authorities say Merrit is described as 4’11 tall and has gray hair.

Merrit was seen wearing a black mink coat, red skirt and black shoes.

Anyone who may see Merrit or know of her whereabouts are urged to contact police.

