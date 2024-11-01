Authorities looking for family of little boy found in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police is looking for the family of a little boy found wandering n the middle of the road in Southwest Atlanta.

Police say the child appears to be between 3 and 4-years old

He was discovered by by a couple driving on Mt. Gilead Road at Briar Glen Road late Halloween night.

Anyone with information about how the boy is or who his family may be is asked to call 911, call the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260 or to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Tips can be made anonymously.



