Authorities identify 3 metro Atlanta teens killed and 1 teen injured in car crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of all four metro Atlanta teens involved in a recent deadly crash while celebrating spring break in Florida.

The victims are identified as 18-year-old Jackson Mobley, 17-year-old Jaylyn Ferh and 16-year-old Charlotte Martin. A fourth teen identified as 17-year-old Jamison Mobley, was critically injured in the crash.

Two of the teens are from Alpharetta and two are from Cumming, Georgia, according to officials.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Jamison Mobley faces the difficult reality of healing while grieving the loss of her brother and friends.

Officials credited several good Samaritans for helping remove her from the vehicle and save her life.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle was driving southbound on State Road 65 near Apalachicola when it crossed the northbound lane, ran off the east shoulder, collided with a tree, and caught fire.

Witnesses were able to remove Jamison Mobley from the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver and two other passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

“We ask our community, as well as the communities in Georgia, to keep these families, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers in the days, months, and years ahead as they navigate unimaginable loss. The grief being experienced in Georgia is deeply felt here in Franklin County as well. When a life is lost in our community, no matter where someone calls home, we feel that loss together,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jamison Mobley was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created by the family of Jaylyn Fehr.

“Jaylyn’s family is now facing the unimaginable pain of losing their beloved daughter,” the GoFundMe said. “In addition to their grief, they are confronted with the significant expenses of bringing Jaylyn home, travel costs, and funeral arrangements. No parent should ever have to endure this kind of heartbreak or worry about how to cover these unexpected costs during such a difficult time.”

The crash remains under investigation.