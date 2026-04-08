Forsyth County community mourns 3 students killed in fiery crash on spring break trip

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A Christian school in Forsyth County is mourning the loss of three students killed in a crash during a spring break trip to Florida.

Horizon Christian Academy said, “It is with profound sorrow we share that three of our amazing, kind, smart and loved students were killed in a tragic car accident.”

School officials said one additional student remains hospitalized and is receiving care.

The school said its chapel is open to give students and families a place to grieve and pray together. “Please join us in lifting up these students’ families and their friends in prayer,” the school said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of one of the students, Jaylyn Fehr. She was a junior at Horizon Christian Academy and played on the volleyball team.

Officials said the teens were on their way to St. George Island for spring break when they were involved in a fiery crash near Apalachicola.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.