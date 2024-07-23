Austin Riley exits Braves game early after wife goes into labor

ATLANTA — Austin Riley left the Braves game against the Cincinnati Reds early on Monday night. Thankfully, it wasn’t for an injury.

Riley’s wife Anna, who is expecting the couple’s second child, went into labor during the game, according to Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Riley got the call during the ninth inning and left Truist Park to be with his wife. Snitker said the team knew there was a chance that Riley would need to leave a game this week.

“He wanted to be there. He missed the first one and he kind of wanted to make sure he got there for the second one,” Snitker said postgame.

“He was kind of on call. Good for him. He came in and played and did everything knowing that this was a possibility...We were kind of on call too,” he added.

The couple’s first child, Easton, was born during a Braves road trip out west in April 2022. Austin and Anna Riley posted on Instagram back in February that Easton was going to be a big brother.

The Braves announced Tuesday morning that Riley has been put on the paternity list.

The Riley’s aren’t the only Braves family expecting. First baseman Matt Olson and his wife Nicole announced in June that they are having their first child.