Austell man charged with murder following shooting at bar

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — One man is dead, and another is charged with murder following an early morning shooting at a bar in Douglas County on January 10.

“Douglas County deputies responded to a shooting at Marlene’s Bar in Austell. Four individuals sustained gunshot-related injuries and were transported to the hospital” reports Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds.

Pounds says Jack DeWayne Shanks, Jr. was killed.

Investigators have now charged 31-year-old Chauncey DeShawn Martin with Felony Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Tampering with Evidence.

This investigation remains ongoing.