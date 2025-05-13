Atlanta’s living mayors honor Ambassador Andrew Young

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s living mayors came together Monday night to celebrate the legacy and life of Ambassador Andrew Young at the second annual Legends of Atlanta gala.

This year’s theme, “Forever Young- A Tribute to Andrew Young,” celebrated his contributions to civil and human rights.

Benefitting the National Jewish Health, the black tie gala’s attendees included distinguished leaders across business, politics, and philanthropy.

Young was presented with the National Jewish Health Humanitarian Award which recognizes individuals for their significant civic and charitable contributions.

An exhibition showcasing “The Many Lives of Andrew Young” was featured throughout the Woodruff Arts Center Galleria, showing the many roles the former Ambassador has had since his birth in New Orleans in 1932.

These roles include civil rights leader, former Atlanta mayor, Congress member, African American U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and co-chair of the 1996 Olympic Games. He holds more than 100 honorary degrees from numerous universities and colleges and is a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.

While honoring Young, the gala raised funds for medical research at National Jewish Health, which provides treatment and research for respiratory and immune-related illnesses.

The Atlanta Legends Gala – Tribute to Andrew Young

The Atlanta Legends Gala – Tribute to Andrew Young

The Atlanta Legends Gala – Tribute to Andrew Young

The Atlanta Legends Gala – Tribute to Andrew Young

The Atlanta Legends Gala – Tribute to Andrew Young

The Atlanta Legends Gala – Tribute to Andrew Young

Heather Taylor contributed to this article.