Atlanta’s Indian community reacts to Vice President Harris’ potential nomination

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to become the first Democratic nominee of South Asian descent.

It’s a moment in history that is not lost on Georgia’s growing Indian and South Asian population.

One community that hosts a Diwali Festival here in Newtown Park attracts tens of thousands of people. The South Asian community in Johns Creek is flourishing, and while people are excited about Harris’ future, some say it will take more than her heritage to win their vote.

For Dr. Jagdish Sheth, an 85-year-old Emory economic professor, watching this big moment for Harris isn’t lost on him, especially with metro Atlanta’s blossoming Indian community.

“I think it’s a sense of extreme pride,” Sheth said. “My own future would not have been realized if I was back in my country or any other country. This country has a knack of getting things out of you.”

Sheth said he knows her potential nomination won’t guarantee votes.

“The Indian population may not be as strong Democratic,” Sheth said. “There is a Republican side of Indians that are mostly wealthy Indians.”

Seema Garg, a mother of three, realtor and community influencer considers herself a Republican.

“As for me, I don’t want to vote based on color, religion or sex,” Garg said. “Male or female, anybody who can do better for this country. Let’s make America great. That’s the only thing I want.”

Ashwin Ramaswami, a future state Senate candidate, said that identity matters to many. Harris’ mother is from the same area that Ramaswami’s mother is from, a place called Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Ramaswami said the Indian community would make a difference for a Harris campaign in Georgia.

“Joe Biden won Georgia in 2020 by over 11,000 votes,” Ramaswami said. “My district alone has 15,000 South Asian Americans, which is larger than his margin of victory in 2020. Imagine Harris being on the ticket.”

Ramaswami said Harris will energize young voters and inspire the next generation. He said the community is really taking ahold of their political power.