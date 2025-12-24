Atlanta’s Grief House reminds those grieving this holiday about the Woodruff Park Wind Phone

ATLANTA, GA — The holidays are often a tough time for those grieving the loss of a loved one and the Atlanta Wind Phone in Woodruff Park offers a place for people to go and remember.

Sasha Demerjian co-founder and executive director of the non-profit, The Grief House, says it offers a public place to reflect and mourn.

“The wind phone, for folks who don’t know, is a disconnected phone. There are wind phones all over the world,” explains Demerjian.

The first wind phone was created in Japan by garden designer Itaru Sasaki in 2010 after the death of his cousin. The idea behind it is that it offers people who are grieving loved ones a place to pause and reflect.

Demerjian says people often feel a lot of emotions when they pick up the disconnected phone.

In January, the Atlanta Wind Phone will move from Woodruff Park to its new home at Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery.