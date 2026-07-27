Atlanta Watershed Department disputes findings in South River fish kill investigation

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is disputing findings from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division that linked a chemical spill at the South River Water Reclamation Center to a June 2026 fish kill.

DWM said it disagrees with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division conclusion that the department’s operations caused the fish mortality and maintains there is not enough evidence to establish a direct connection between the chemical spill and the fish kill.

The department said it reviewed EPD’s investigative report and previously determined the spill did not directly cause the incident.

“From the outset of the investigation, DWM has fully cooperated with EPD and all regulatory agencies by providing operational records, environmental sampling data, and technical expertise,” Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said. “There is no direct evidence demonstrating that any chemicals reached the South River, and water quality samples collected by DWM following the incident were within normal ranges for iron concentrations.”

DWM said it cooperated with EPD and other regulatory agencies throughout the investigation by providing operational records, environmental sampling data and technical information.

DWM said it remains committed to reviewing available evidence and evaluating operational practices to protect Georgia waterways.

In May, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Executive Director Jason Ulseth said thousands of fish died along a 20-mile stretch of the river beginning south of Peachtree Creek.