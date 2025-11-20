Local

Atlanta takes key step toward connecting the Beltline to the Silver Comet Trail

By WSB Radio News Staff
Silver Comet Trail
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Beltline is one step closer to linking up with the Silver Comet Trail after officials cut the ribbon on the MacArthur Boulevard segment on the city’s Westside.

Mary Hays with the PATH Foundation called the milestone a major advancement for the overall project.

“The cutting of the ribbon here marks the completion of the second to last segment of the Silver Comet Connector. We are so close to connecting downtown Atlanta to Alabama,” she said.

City leaders say the newly opened stretch will improve mobility and access for residents in surrounding neighborhoods. Atlanta DOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness said the investment reflects the growth and momentum underway across the area.

“This is indicative of the energy and activity that’s happening in northwest Atlanta and the Westside,” he said.

The project is supported by the PATH Foundation, UWCID, ATL DOT, and Atlanta Parks and Recreation. Officials plan to complete the full trail loop by 2030, expanding bike and pedestrian access throughout the city.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!