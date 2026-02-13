Atlanta Regional Commission survey finds telework increasing across metro area

ATLANTA — A new commuter survey from the Atlanta Regional Commission finds telework is here to stay.

Despite some companies requiring employees to return to the office, the survey shows more commuters are teleworking now than before the pandemic.

Data Analysis Administrator Casey Sloan says one out of five workers is now working from home full time. Before the pandemic, 43% of commuters had telework as an option.

“That’s increased almost 50% in 2025, that’s now at 60%,” Sloan said. He also noted changes in work schedules.

“There’s an uptick in non-traditional work schedules, there’s an uptick in part-time workers and especially there’s been an increase in the percentage of workers who are teleworking and that’s for both occasional and full-time teleworkers,” Sloan said.

Sloan says Mondays and Fridays are the most popular telework days. The survey, based on 6,000 responses, found average commute times are five minutes shorter.

However, fewer commuters are using alternative transportation like carpooling or mass transit, and more people are driving alone.

Sloan says the research will help identify barriers for commuters and guide future planning and policy development.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.