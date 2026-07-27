Atlanta rapper Lil Baby and The Jones Project serve thousands at annual Back-to-School Fest

ATLANTA — Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper Lil Baby and his nonprofit organization, The Jones Project, helped provide back-to-school resources for 4,000 students during the sixth annual Back-to-School Fest in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood over the weekend.

The event was held at West End Production Park and provided students and families with free food, gift cards, giveaways, games, school supplies, clothing, school uniforms and haircuts ahead of the upcoming school year.

The event also brought together community leaders, including Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Atlanta City Council member Michael Bond and Judge Penny Brown Reynolds.

“Giving back to my city is everything. You need the right tools to build your future. We’re keeping the next generation fresh, locked in, and motivated to learn,” Lil Baby said in a statement.

The event is part of Lil Baby’s continued efforts to support students and families in Atlanta. Previous initiatives have included renovating basketball courts at Oakland City Park, providing students with new shoes through a partnership with Foot Locker, distributing 200 bikes to children and supplying 2,000 winter coats to families in need.

Lil Baby has also supported education efforts through a $150,000 scholarship fund at his former high school and by helping cover college tuition costs for students, according to his representatives.

The Back-to-School Fest was supported by community partners including The Athlete’s Foot, Dr. Bombay, Dude Wipes, Fanatics, It’s Bigger Than Us, J. McAllister Events, NextEra Energy, The Period Abundance Foundation, West End Production and Wet Ones.

The event comes as Lil Baby continues releasing new music. His latest single, “Dead Fresh,” produced by Pharrell Williams, has gained attention on streaming platforms and social media, according to his representatives.

Lil Baby is known for songs including “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake, “Forever” with Lil Wayne, “We Paid,” “Freestyle,” “The Bigger Picture” and “Every Chance I Get” with DJ Khaled. In 2022, Lil Baby won a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane” with Kanye West and The Weeknd.

The music video for “Dead Fresh” has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube, according to his representatives.