Atlanta rapper Lil Baby arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Atlanta rapper Lil Baby was arrested last night in Las Vegas, according to his lawyers.

The rapper, whose real name is Dominque Armani Jones, 29, was arrested on gun charges, although it’s unclear exactly what charges.

His lawyers said, “To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon Permit (CCW).”

The arrest happened at a hotel. It’s unclear what led to the charges or if Jones has been released from custody.

His lawyers said that the rapper had no intention to break the law.