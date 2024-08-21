Atlanta rapper Gunna to give away $1K a month for a year for 30 deserving families

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Atlanta rapper and four-time GRAMMY Award nominee Gunna has teamed up with the Black Music Action Coalition to launch the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program.

This $500,000 program will give $1,000 a month to 30 families living in the 30349 zip code of the city of South Fulton.

The Guaranteed Income and Support Program aims to build on Gunna’s ongoing efforts to enhance financial stability and quality of life in the South Fulton community.

“I am deeply committed to fostering economic opportunities and uplifting our community. The partnership between Gunna, BMAC, and the City of South Fulton represents a transformative step in addressing the economic disparities that some of our residents face. The Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program is not just an investment in our city’s future, but a powerful example of how we can create meaningful change through collaboration and innovation,” South Fulton mayor Khalid Kamau said.

The program expands Gunna’s work in his community including Gunna’s Drip Closet, a free in-school clothing store and the Goodr Grocery Store at McNair Middle School, where students have access to necessities for free.

The goal of the new program is to give families a guaranteed monthly income with cash put directly in their hands for a year and most importantly, provide support services ranging from financial empowerment to mental health.

“My goal was to uplift my hometown by providing resources that could make a tangible difference in at least one household,” Gunna said. “The Guaranteed Income program in South Fulton is a significant step toward enhancing these communities and transforming the economic landscape of the city. "

The program will officially launch on September 18. Applications are now open for the program.