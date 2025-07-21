Atlanta rapper ‘Cash Out’ to be sentenced in sex trafficking and racketeering case

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper “Cash Out,” whose real name is John Gibson, is set to be sentenced in a Fulton County courtroom alongside his mother and cousin following their convictions in a nearly two month long racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

Prosecutors say Gibson and his relatives ran a trafficking operation that forced women into sex work over the course of several years. The case involved extensive evidence, including text messages recovered from eight different cell phones.

Gibson was also convicted of rape, in addition to the racketeering and trafficking charges. Prosecutors described a coordinated criminal enterprise involving family members exploiting vulnerable women for financial gain.

The sentencing marks the conclusion of a lengthy legal battle that drew public attention due to Gibson’s music career and the serious nature of the charges. The judge is expected to deliver sentencing for all three defendants Monday July 21.