ATLANTA, GA — A new report ranks Atlanta toward the bottom when it comes to the safest cities for drivers in the United States.

Atlanta comes in at #189 out of 200 cities on All-State’s annual list.

The insurance company analyzed collision data and found the average driver in Atlanta will experience an accident every 6.3 years.

All-State says Brownsville, Texas is the safest city for drivers, followed by Boise, Idaho and Fort Collins, Colorado.

The most dangerous city on the list is Boston.