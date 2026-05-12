Atlanta ranked top summer travel destination in U.S., WalletHub says

ATLANTA — WalletHub says Atlanta has been ranked the top summer travel destination in the U.S. this year.

The report cites Atlanta’s wide range of attractions, late-night bar hours and relatively affordable short flights from major cities that often do not require connections.

“When picking a summer travel destination, it’s easy to focus just on the types of activities you want to do or certain cities you’ve always wanted to see,” WalletHub analysts said. “However, choosing a destination that’s not only entertaining but also affordable is important when travel, dining and activity costs have surged so much in recent years.”

Atlanta scored 69.93 in overall travel score, according to WalletHub. The metro area ranked No. 16 for travel costs and hassles, No. 58 for local costs, No. 16 for attractions, No. 15 for weather, and also ranked in safety categories at No. 8 and No. 39.

WalletHub officials said the Atlanta metro area stands out in part because short flights from major cities can cost as little as $317 and often require no connections.

The report also highlighted Atlanta’s variety of attractions, including museums, entertainment venues and restaurants, along with destinations such as Six Flags Over Georgia, the High Museum of Art and the world renown Trap Music Museum.

Officials added that Atlanta also ranked highly for spas, wellness centers, shopping, ice cream shops and swimming pools, making it a strong destination for summer travelers looking to stay cool and entertained.

Orlando and Austin round out the top three summer travel destinations on the list.