Atlanta ranked among most financially stressed cities in the U.S.

ATLANTA — Atlanta has been ranked as among the top U.S. cities under the most financial stress, according to data from stablecoin app Plasma One.

Atlanta has ranked as the No. 2 most financially stressed cities, with Plasma One analysis pointing to factors including the cost of living, inflation, housing costs, and bankruptcy filings.

The median rent price for a one bedroom apartment in Atlanta is $1,544. Data found that monthly searches for inflation are 24,740 and 4,666 per 100k, which are among some of the highest in the ranking.

“Although the median rent price of a 1-bedroom unit in Atlanta is a moderate $1,544, many residents are tracking price increases,” Plasma One officials said. “This is shown by high search volumes for cost of living (1,744 per 100k), housing costs (560), and cost of living (9,250).”

Among the top 10 most financially stressed cities includes Raleigh ranked No. 1, Minneapolis at No. 3, Boston at No. 5, and New York City at No. 10, according to Plasma One.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the cost of living in metro Atlanta is climbing. Annual survey released from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics this year shows households in the metro Atlanta area spend an average of just over $83,000 a year. Experts said that is about $5,000 more than the national average and roughly $1,500 more than the previous survey.