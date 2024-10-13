Atlanta radio personality, comedian Wanda Smith has died

ATLANTA — Atlanta radio personality and comedian Wanda Smith has passed away.

Smith was a radio personality on V-103 and hosted the show Frank and Wanda in the Morning, with Frank Ski.

Smith and Ski were cohosts from 1998 to 2012. She spent four years with Ryan Cameron from 2014 through early 2018. She then joined Ski again for another stint at the radio station.

In a post on V-103′s Instagram account, it said: “Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family.”

In 2017, Smith underwent surgery to have an abscess removed from one of her ovaries. She was on her way to Mississippi when she started having pain.

Smith also started the organization Girls Stand Together, Inc. which “empowers young girls to be amazing young women and is currently in its incubation and the greatness doesn’t stop there.”

She appeared in films like “Madea Goes to Jail,” “Madea’s Witness Protection,” and “The Drone That Saved Christmas.”

The radio station said they will be honoring Smith on Sunday morning.

“Tomorrow, during Sunday Morning Praise with Larry Tinsley, we will be taking time out to pay tribute to this V-103 icon,” the station said. “Wanda Smith brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community. Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh... Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without.”



