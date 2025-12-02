Local

Atlanta Public School system hosts final ‘visioning’ meeting on future programs

Atlanta Public Schools
ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools students, families, and staff get a chance Tuesday evening to share their vision for the future of teaching and learning in the school system.

APS is hosting its final “Forward 2040 Visioning Meetings”.

The sessions focus on four key academic areas on future programs and student pathways.

They include early college, technology, arts, and biomedical and health sciences. APS says families who are not able to attend the meeting in-person can share their ideas through the community survey.

The school district says ideas from the community will guide the opportunities it creates and the programs it grows for students.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Herman J. Russell West End Academy on Peeples Street.

