Atlanta public safety agencies finalize World Cup security plans

ATLANTA — Atlanta public safety agencies are finalizing plans for security and emergency response ahead of the six-week World Cup event next month.

Officials said police and fire-rescue agencies are expected to work a combined $42 million in overtime during the event.

Darin Schierbaum said Atlanta police officers will work 12, 10 or 8-hour shifts depending on their assignments.

“Right now we’re projecting overtime during the 6 week period is approximately $24 million for the extra deployment that will be necessary and that will be reimbursed through the federal government back to local jurisdictions for their expenses that they incur,” Schierbaum said.

Officials said approximately 250 federal, state and local law enforcement officers will assist with security during the World Cup. Mounted patrol units from Memphis, Savannah and Cobb County will also help.

Public safety agencies expect roughly 300,000 visitors during the event.

“It’s certainly going to be all hands on deck for the Atlanta Police Department,” Schierbaum said.

Atlanta police officials said officers have also completed specialized training ahead of the tournament.

“If you intend to commit a crime in Atlanta Georgia, you’re going to meet your police department,” Schierbaum said.

Charles Hampton said telecommunications companies are also working to prepare for large crowds and increased cellphone use during the event.

“Telecommunication providers have not only been in the Atlanta area to test their current equipment, but have also upgraded some of their towers,” Hampton said.

Schierbaum also addressed concerns involving immigration enforcement during the World Cup.

“Our reassurance to the hispanic community is the same to any other community in Atlanta Georgia, our job is to enforce the law, uphold the Constitution, and keep the peace in Atlanta Georgia,” Schierbaum said.

He said the Atlanta Police Department is focused on enforcing state laws and city ordinances and is not coordinating with federal immigration operations.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.