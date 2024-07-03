Atlanta police thought man was killed in hit and run. He was also shot

Police say a man who appeared to have been killed in a hit-and-run was also shot.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of North Hairston Road and Trace Terrace. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the road. The vehicle involved had left the scene.

Police said that on Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office informed them that the victim was also found to have been shot. His cause of death has not been determined.

The case is now being investigated by homicide detectives. The victim was only identified as 30 years old. Police are still working to find his family to notify them.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved.