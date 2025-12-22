Atlanta police stepping up patrols during holidays

ATLANTA — The Atlanta police department is stepping up holiday patrols through New Year’s Day to keep everyone safe.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum is warning residents to be smart about package deliveries to your home during the holidays.

Schierbaum is also reminding shoppers to leave nothing visible in your car while you are out and about.

“Be mindful when its going to be delivered,” he said. “Make sure your home, leave it with a trusted neighbor or use one of the many options that are available from delivering organizations to be able to have that package delivered safely.”

And he says domestic violence spikes during the holidays, so look out for signs of isolation and depression in those close to you.