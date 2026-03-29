Atlanta police seek suspects after shooting injures man, damages school bus

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after a shooting that left a man injured and damaged an Atlanta Public Schools bus.

Officers responded around 3:10 p.m. on March 25 to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Campbellton Road SW. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was alert, conscious and breathing.

Police say a stray bullet also struck an Atlanta Public Schools bus, shattering a window. The bus driver and two students were on board at the time. The children suffered minor scratches from the broken glass, and the driver was not hurt.

Investigators say three male suspects were seen walking with the victim shortly before the shooting.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.