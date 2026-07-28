Atlanta police searching for suspect after unprovoked assault leaves man unconscious

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a suspect after an unprovoked assault left a man unconscious.

According to police, officers responded around 3:50 a.m. on July 21 to the 600 block of Evans Street Southwest in reference to an assault.

Suspect of unprovoked attacked in ATL (WSBRadio)

When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained multiple injuries during a physical dispute. He was taken to Grady Hospital, where he remains unconscious.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was assaulted by a male suspect in an unprovoked assault.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as police continue searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stopper Atlanta, 404-577-TIPS (8477).