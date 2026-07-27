Atlanta police searching for suspect accused of robbery, employee assault (WSBRadio)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing merchandise and assaulting an employee at a northwest Atlanta business.

Police said the robbery happened just before 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

Investigators said the suspect in the surveillance photos and videos hid merchandise inside a bag before an employee confronted him.

Police said the suspect then assaulted the employee. The suspect was later seen walking westbound on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and information leading to an arrest and indictment could qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be made by calling 404-577-8477, visiting stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app, or texting CSGA to 738477.