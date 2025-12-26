Atlanta police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy they say is a ‘critical missing’ juvenile.

Police say Shorty Collin was last seen on Christmas morning at a residence on Glenrock Drive in Atlanta.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a white jumpsuit.

Anyone with information on Collin’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911, Crime Stoppers, or the Atlanta Police Department.