Atlanta police search for two suspects accused of shooting woman and child

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are hoping the public can help them identify a pair of suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a 33-year-old woman and 9-year-old-boy in December.

Officers responded to a shooting on 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW on December 10 in response to a person shot where they found the child and the woman both suffering gunshot wounds to the leg.

Both victims were alert, conscious, and breathing when they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.