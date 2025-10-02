Atlanta police search for suspect wanted for assault at Park Tavern

ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an assault last month in Atlanta.

Officers responded to the Park Tavern at the 500 block of 10th Street on Sept. 1 around 12:23 a.m. after reports of a dispute.

A 20-year-old man sustained injuries to his head and face and was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injuries is unknown.

According to police investigators, the victim was involved in an argument which escalated to a physical altercation.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.