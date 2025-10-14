Atlanta police looking for suspects tied to aggravated assault

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying the follow people in connection to a brazen shootout last month.

On September 19, officers were called to 491 Flat Shoals Ave responding to a report of gunshots being heard.

Investigators say gunfire came from a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

There was then return gunfire from a suspect on the street who appears to be a black male wearing a black shirt and black pants.

No injuries were reported in this incident although there were some reports of damage to property.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the owner(s) and/or occupant(s) of the white Dodge Ram pickup truck or information on the unidentified male returning fire to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways: