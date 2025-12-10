ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into nearly 140 vehicles in the Grant Park neighborhood this week.

The suspects can be seen smashing windows and taking various items.

Officers think the thieves hit between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday morning along 319 Saint Paul Avenue.

Atlanta police looking for larceny suspects in Grant Park neighborhood (Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).