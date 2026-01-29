Local

Atlanta police looking for burglary suspect who broke into senior care facility

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a burglary suspect at senior care facility located at 954 Hightower Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man broke into the facility sometime during the overnight hours on Monday.

He damaged a vending machine inside the location, and stole a painting that was hanging on the wall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, submit a tip atwww.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.

