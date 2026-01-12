Atlanta police launch new campaign after child found in stolen car

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has launched a new public service campaign aimed at protecting children and preventing them from being taken in stolen vehicles.

Police say the campaign highlights a case from December 2025, involving body camera footage of an APD officer locating a stolen car with an 8-year-old girl in the back seat.

In that incident, the child’s mother told officers she had gone into a store briefly before returning to find her car gone.

“I went in for one minute, got what I needed, walked out and my car was gone,” the mother said.

Police say the girl had been left in the back seat while her mother went grocery shopping. Both the child and the vehicle were later recovered safely.

APD Sgt. Taschina Brown says officers are asking for the public’s help to prevent similar incidents.

“If you see a child left alone inside a running vehicle, call 911 immediately,” Brown said.

Police are also urging parents not to leave children alone in running vehicles.

“If you need to step away from your car, turn it off, take your keys and take your child with you every time,” Brown said.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.