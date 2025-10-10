Atlanta police issuing bolo for juvenile female robbery duo

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for two young women in connection with an assault and robbery that took place on Tuesday, October 7.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW business inside the West Ridge Shopping Center in response to a robbery.

When officers arrived, they communicated with the victim who is also an employee at the location.

According to the investigation, the female juvenile suspects entered the store and attempted to take items without paying.

The employee attempted to stop them at the door and was dragged to the ground and sprayed with pepper spray.

They stole the victim’s phone, as well.

This investigation is ongoing.