Atlanta police issue safety reminder after Facebook Marketplace sale turns violent

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are reminding residents to take precautions when buying or selling items through online marketplaces after a recent Facebook Marketplace transaction turned violent.

Officers responded to a reported snatch theft at a Chevron gas station located at 1917 Pryor Rd. on Wednesday. Police officials say a victim arranged to sell an iPhone 14 Pro Max through Facebook Marketplace when the suspect allegedly grabbed the phone and attempted to leave without paying.

Police say, “the victim tried to grab onto the truck but was thrown to the ground. The rear tire struck the victim’s face, leaving visible marks.” A witness detained the suspect until officers arrived.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jacon Beasley, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, theft by taking, and criminal damage to property.

Atlanta police are urging the public to prioritize safety when arranging online marketplace transactions, especially during the busy holiday season.

Police recommend the following safety tips to help prevent similar incidents: