Atlanta police investigating death of two men found in car at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are investigating after two men are found dead in a vehicle that was parked at an apartment complex located on Shepherds Path off Flat Shoals Parkway Monday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Although police responded to the scene for reports of a person shot, they have not said if the deceased men had been shot.

There is no word on any motives at this time.

They’re encouraging anyone with information to send anonymous tips through their app or via text.