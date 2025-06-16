Local

Atlanta police investigating deadly wrong-way crash on I-285

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash that happened early Sunday morning along I-285.

According to authorities, a 24-year-old man was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound in the northbound lanes near the Benjamin E. Mays Bridge around 3:30 a.m. when he collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra.

The 40-year-old driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash. The names of the individuals involved have not been released, and police have not said whether any charges will be filed.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

