Atlanta police investigating after fight on highway ends with man struck and killed by car

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta homicide investigators are looking for clues after a death on the downtown connector earlier this week.

A man identified as Barry Walker was fighting someone near Andrew Young International Boulevard Sunday night.

During the fight, Walker fell into the highway and was struck and killed by a white or light-colored sedan.

The driver briefly pulled over after the impact but then left the scene without speaking to law enforcement.

Police are trying to locate the person who was fighting with Walker and the driver who hit him.

They ask the public if any of the following conditions is true to please come forward.

If you witnessed the incident or the altercation.

If you saw a white or light-colored vehicle or the individuals involved.

If you are a collision repair shop or autobody technician who may have serviced such a vehicle after July 27.

If you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage between 9:00 PM and 9:45 PM that may have captured the events.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on this case to contact homicide detective C. Flower at (470) 985-8013 or to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA to 738477.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.