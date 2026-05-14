Active manhunt underway after deadly Beltline stabbing

The Atlanta Police Department is actively looking for the suspect in a deadly stabbing on the Beltline near Ansley Mall.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a person stabbed on Flagler Avenue.

According to officials, a woman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital by EMS after suffering from stab wounds. She later died in the hospital.

According to officials, the suspect is believed to have also assaulted an employee of the United States Postal Service from the post office on Plaster’s Avenue with a rock prior to the stabbing.

Police believe that the suspect then traveled by bicycle to the area on the Beltline where he stabbed the female victim who later succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, traveling south on the Beltline.

The suspect is a Black male wearing all black with lettering on the back of his shirt that is orange and white. He is believed to be traveling on an orange bicycle.

The Atlanta Police Department is actively searching for the suspect in what they say are random attacks.

Officials are asking for the public’s help.

“Everyone that is in the city right now, we ask you to take that BOLO, look at it, and distribute it,” said Chief of Police of the Atlanta Police Department Darin Schierbaum in a press conference.

Schierbaum also advises that anyone who lives in the city of Atlanta to “be alert, take the photograph of the individual- he could have traveled some distance by now or he could still be in the area. Everyone being alert, knowing what this individual looks like, and calling 911 right away, and checking your Ring cameras is what this department needs right now.”

According to Schierbaum officers are spread out around the city of Atlanta ready to move once a 911 call is received.