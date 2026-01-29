Atlanta physician settles false claims case with federal government for more than $2M

ATLANTA — A local physician has settled a false claims case with the federal government for $2.18 million dollars.

In a press release published Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia stated that Arthritis & Rheumatology Center (ARC) and its owner, Jatin Patel, M.D., used medical assistants to perform infusion services that were in violation of Georgia law and submitted false claims for those services to Medicare.

An investigation into Dr. Patel and his practice began when an employee filed a whistleblower complaint.

The whistleblower will receive over $400,000 from the settlement.

“Physicians who disregard state and federal law by allowing unqualified individuals to perform unauthorized medical services place patients in needless danger,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Our office will hold accountable those who participate in federal healthcare programs but seek to enrich themselves by not following the rules.”